DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives $65.86 Average PT from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $28.67 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,874,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,964,231.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,921.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,874,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,964,231.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

