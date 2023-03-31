Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,053,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,825,000 after buying an additional 195,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 676,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,573. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

