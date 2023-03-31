Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

DVN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

