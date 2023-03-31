Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.49

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €37.49 ($40.31) and traded as high as €41.99 ($45.15). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €41.60 ($44.73), with a volume of 1,481,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.52.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.