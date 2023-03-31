Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %

FRA DPW traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €42.53 ($45.73). 2,656,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.52.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

