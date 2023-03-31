Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €175.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFX. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €1.70 ($1.83) during trading on Friday, reaching €124.95 ($134.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a one year high of €152.20 ($163.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

