Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,274,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

