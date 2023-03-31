DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $859,882.08

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $859,882.08 and $1,637.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,802 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

