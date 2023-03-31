Decentralized Social Price Hits $10.48 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $10.48 or 0.00037085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $110.40 million and approximately $503,905.67 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

