Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

PBA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 224,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,003. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

