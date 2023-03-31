Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $291.20. 113,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,525. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day moving average of $263.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

