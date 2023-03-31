Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.95. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 4,086 shares traded.

Data I/O Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

