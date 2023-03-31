Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 52.9% in March

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $41.17. 28,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASTY. HSBC raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

