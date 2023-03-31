Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

