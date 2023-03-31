Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 12,735 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

