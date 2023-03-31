Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 12,735 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.