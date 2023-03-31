Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.90. 1,534,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,488. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

