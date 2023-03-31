CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 355,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,707,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

