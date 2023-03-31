CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,023,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,609.4 days.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $8.58 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.