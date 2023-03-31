CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,023,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,609.4 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $8.58 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CyberAgent

CYAGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.