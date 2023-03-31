CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.54. 1,292,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,109,133. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

