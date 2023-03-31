CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $4.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

