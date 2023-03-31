Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.