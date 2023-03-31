Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

NYSE:CCI opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

