Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.