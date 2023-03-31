Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 7.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 41,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 82,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.
Cricut Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
