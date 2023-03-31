Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 7.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 41,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 82,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

