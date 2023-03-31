Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 15,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.