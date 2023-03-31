Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 15,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

About Crescent Point Energy

NYSE CPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.