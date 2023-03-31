CPR Investments Inc. Takes $1.94 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.9% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,300,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

