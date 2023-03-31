CPR Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 3.8 %

HRZN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 155.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.