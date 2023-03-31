Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

