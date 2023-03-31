Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($41.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock traded up €0.68 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €38.25 ($41.13). The stock had a trading volume of 896,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.08. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 1 year high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.