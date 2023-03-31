Covenant Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 16% against the dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $89,934.25 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

