Courtney Keating Chakarun Sells 5,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 2.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 180.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading

