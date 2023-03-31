Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.22. 105,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 899,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coursera

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,083 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Coursera by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.