Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.04 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

