Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.60. 375,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

