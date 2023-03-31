Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.17 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $149.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.17 or 0.00039706 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018079 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

