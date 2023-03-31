Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $72.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

