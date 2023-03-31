Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

