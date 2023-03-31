Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

GLW opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

