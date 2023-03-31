Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32,486 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 396,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,032. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

