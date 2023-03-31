Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

