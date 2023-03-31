Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 428,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

