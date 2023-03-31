Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

