ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $257.87

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 257.87 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.79), with a volume of 2974662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.20 ($2.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.20.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £61,510.93 ($75,575.54). Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

