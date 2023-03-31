Contrasting Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.62% 9.03% 2.46% NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 1 2.75 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than NextPlat.

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.96 $441.00 million $1.79 12.72 NextPlat $7.74 million 1.82 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats NextPlat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.