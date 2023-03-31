Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,490.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,518.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,351.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,144.20. The company has a market cap of C$52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.