Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,848.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,736.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,585.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $1,851.00. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

