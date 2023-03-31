Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Constellation Software Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,848.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,736.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,585.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $1,851.00. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
