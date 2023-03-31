Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.91 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

