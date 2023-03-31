Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.