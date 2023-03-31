Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.58.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
