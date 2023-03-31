Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Conn’s Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $6.01 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

