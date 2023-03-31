Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Conn’s Price Performance

Conn’s stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Conn's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conn’s Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.